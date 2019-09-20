LONGVIEW — The tenth annual Rummage Sale sponsored by Mobberly Baptist Church is scheduled for Oct. 4th and 5th at the Exhibit Building of the Gregg County Fairgrounds. Over the last nine years, the annual event has raised almost $170,000 to help Gregg County residents in need. Funds raised go to the Family Services Benevolence Fund, providing residents of Gregg County emergency help with clothing, food, rent and utilities and a variety of other needs. Get complete details by clicking the link. https://mobberly.org/2019/09/19/10th-annual-rummage-sale-to-benefit-east-texas-families-in-need/