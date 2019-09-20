CHINA, Texas (AP) – Officials say three bystanders were slightly hurt as a 100-foot section of scaffolding collapsed on a San Antonio street amid 50 mph winds from a system linked to Tropical Storm Imelda. The National Weather Service says a severe thunderstorm warning was in effect Thursday night when the scaffolding fell in downtown San Antonio. Fire Department Chief Charles Hood blamed strong winds. The scaffolding, along a high-rise building, crushed several parked vehicles and crashed into St. Mark’s Episcopal Church. Hood says three people at a bus park bench suffered minor injuries while running for safety. NWS meteorologist Eric Platt said Friday that moisture from the tropical system in Southeast Texas contributed to the San Antonio storm, dumping more than 2 inches of rain. The street was closed Friday pending removal of the twisted metal.