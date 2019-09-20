TYLER — The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler celebrated the grand opening of their newest addition to campus, the School of Community and Rural Health. Thursday was a red letter day for the university as the school held a ribbon cutting for the 89,000-square-foot structure that will house the latest educational technology for students pursuing a master’s degree in public health or health administration. In addition to classrooms, there is a teaching kitchen, faculty, staff and administrative offices, event space and a mural that spans nearly an entire wall.