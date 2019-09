TYLER — Tyler Police are currently searching for a Critical Missing Adult, Emogene Machey Shaw, B/F age 80, of Tyler. According to Tyler police, Ms. Shaw suffers from Alzheimer’s and was last seen at her residence on N. Moore Street Thursday, at 4:00 p.m. At this time we do not have a clothing description and she does not drive a vehicle. If you know of her where abouts contact Tyler Police Department immediately.