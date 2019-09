TYLER — Tyler Civic Theatre Center has made a date change in their upcoming performance of “Southern Hospitality.” Leaders say with the East Texas State Fair underway, they want to make sure spectators have plenty of great parking and an easily-accessible theatre-going experience. By moving the show to Oct. 4-6th and the 10-13th of October, supervisors hope attendees will be able to walk right in. https://buy.ticketstothecity.com/purchase.php?event_id=7530