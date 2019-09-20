HOUSTON (AP) – Authorities say the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda have led to the death of a third person. Harris County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jason Spencer said Friday that preliminary indications are a man whose body was found in a ditch Friday north of Houston drowned from storm-related flooding.

An autopsy will be performed to confirm the cause of death. The unidentified man had last been seen walking during severe rainfall that hit the Houston area. Imelda’s remnants also led to the deaths of two other men on Thursday. A 19-year-old man in Jefferson County drowned and was electrocuted while trying to move his horse to safety. A man in his 40s or 50s drowned when he tried to drive a van through 8-foot-deep floodwaters near Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.