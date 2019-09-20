TYLER — The recently retired chancellor and CEO of Tyler Junior College, Dr. Mike Metke has received the Jesse Jones Leadership Award from the North Texas Community College Consortium. This is the 6th presentation of the award that was given during NTCCC’s annual fall leadership conference held at TJC. Recipients are nominated by board members in recognition of contributions made to their respective college in outstanding leadership; dedicated service; and excellence in communication. Metke retired from TJC in June, after serving 12 years at TJC.