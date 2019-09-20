At least 4 dead in Utah tour bus crash: Officials
Posted/updated on:
September 20, 2019 at
1:58 pm
Michael Warren/iStock(BRYCE CANYON, UT) -- At least four people are dead and multiple people are critically injured after a tour bus crashed in Utah, according to the state's highway patrol.
Air ambulances and rescue crews are racing to the scene near Bryce Canyon on SR-12.
This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.
Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.
