At least 4 dead in Utah tour bus crash: Officials

Posted/updated on: September 20, 2019 at 1:58 pm

Michael Warren/iStock(BRYCE CANYON, UT) -- At least four people are dead and multiple people are critically injured after a tour bus crashed in Utah, according to the state's highway patrol.

Air ambulances and rescue crews are racing to the scene near Bryce Canyon on SR-12.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

