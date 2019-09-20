TYLER — The 2019 Peace of Mind Conference will be Friday, October 4 at Green Acres Crosswalk Conference Center in Tyler. The convention is designed to educate and encourage individuals and families about mental health issues. “Let’s End the Stigma” is the theme for the 2019 forum, which is now in its 6th year. A generous donor has made the conference possible at NO COST for those attending. However, if you are intending to earn Continuing Education Units, you will be charged $10 at the door.

The seminar will be held from 9:30 am until 4:00 pm with the exhibitor hall open at 8:30 am. The conference will include speakers Dr. Caroline Leaf and Vanita Halliburton, as well as lunch and 6 different breakout sessions. Anyone interested in attending must register in advance at http://www.sccet.org.