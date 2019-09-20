SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) – Two Louisiana inmates who fled a minimum-security building are back in custody. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Brenden Jackson and 20-year-old Kodie Byrne were captured Friday afternoon in Tyler, Texas. The sheriff’s office says the men were located together at a business after the car they were in ran out of gas. The men were discovered missing from the work release building during a head count about 11 p.m. Thursday. The building is separate from the main jail. Authorities say Jackson and Byrne were arrested without incident. Jackson was being held on a charge of simple burglary and parole violation while Byrne was serving time for a parole violation. Authorities say each will face additional charges.