WALA(PHILADELPHIA) — For at least the fifth week in a row, a shooting has taken place during a high school football game.

Two teens injured in Philadelphia are the latest victims in a string of shootings that have taken place at or near high school football games across the country.

A 15-year-old and a 14-year-old were shot Friday night during a football game at Philadelphia’s Simon Gratz High School, according to Philadelphia ABC affiliate WPVI.

The sound of the gunshots sent people running across the field as the P.A. announcer called on spectators to evacuate.

“Security, could you please clear the stadium,” the announcer said as spectators sprinted across the field. “Everybody out.”

It was not immediately clear if the shots rang out inside or outside the stadium, but police said multiple shell casings were found outside, according to reports. The shooting halted the game in the second quarter.

Police said no arrests have been made, and a weapon has not been recovered.

“People at the stadium, both the security the police officers and those that were present, are all trying to be helpful, but I think it was just such mayhem when the shooting rang out that nobody saw anyone with a gun,” acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter told WPVI.

The incident comes a week after two people were shot when gunfire erupted during a youth football game in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sept. 14.

After some parents at the game got into a dispute, the shooter opened fire from a small hill overlooking the field, police said.

A woman was struck in the leg and a girl was grazed in the back.

Police arrested Chanita Holly, 39, for making a terroristic threat after witnesses reported hearing her say, “We’re gonna spray this [expletive]” during the argument. Police said they believed Holly placed a call to her son, who later came to the scene to carry out the shooting.

The day before the Texas shooting, three teenagers were shot Sept. 13 after a high school football game in Newport News, Virginia.

The shooting occurred at the end of a game at John B. Todd Stadium, police said.

A 14-year-old victim was found shot in the stadium’s parking lot, and two 19-year-olds were found on a street near the stadium. The victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

“I thought it had to do with the two rival schools,” a fan at the game told TV station WTKR.

Authorities said that an investigation was underway and that they would beef up patrols at future games at the stadium.

One week before that, a man was fatally shot Sept. 6 during a high school football game near Pittsburgh.

Dameian Williams, 48, of Jeannette, Pennsylvania, was shot during a verbal altercation outside Jeannette High School’s McKee Stadium.

The field and the stadium were evacuated with four minutes left in the game, Jeannette’s athletic director told Pittsburgh ABC affiliate WTAE.

Williams was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

A suspect identified as 40-year-old Greg Harper, of Jeannette, told police that Williams struck him twice in the head, which knocked him to the ground, and he then shot Williams once in the torso. Harper was arrested on homicide and reckless endangerment charges, according to WTAE.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Jeannette City School District Superintendent Matthew Jones called for increased police presence at the school, WTAE reported.

Another shooting incident took place on the same night at a high school football game across the state.

Police said shots were fired after a football game at Morrisville High School in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Authorities told WPVI that a shooter in a car after the game fired three shots into another car.

A girl suffered what was described as a “scratch” to her leg in the incident, according to reports. No suspects were identified and no arrests were made in the aftermath of the incident.

A week prior, on Aug. 31, police said 10 people were shot following a high school football game in Mobile, Alabama.

The victims in the shooting ranged in age from 15 to 18. They were rushed to area hospitals, officials said.

Deangelo Parnell, 17, was arrested and charged with nine counts of attempted murder, Mobile Police Department spokesman Laderrick Dubose told ABC News.

Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste admonished young people for “bringing their beefs that they have with each other in their neighborhoods” into public settings and “putting people in harm’s way.”

The incident “may have been a directed threat at one or two individuals and other people just happened to fall prey to their carelessness,” Battiste said.

A week before that, on Aug. 24, police responded to reports of a gunshot during a football game at Parkway North High School near St. Louis. Missouri.

Authorities said they believed the gunshot was fired when a series of fights broke out outside the school. Witnesses said a panic started after someone yelled “he has a gun,” according to TV station KMOV.

“Somebody pulled out their gun and then everybody started running because everybody got scared and didn’t know what to do,” one student told the station.

The game, part of a multi-school jamboree, was canceled following the incident.

The school superintendent announced that counseling would be providing to students on the Monday following the shooting.

