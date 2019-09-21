iStock/Thinkstock(PARIS) — Paris police used tear gas against Yellow Vest protesters for the second time Saturday to prevent further riots during what was a peaceful climate march.

The march, which was protesting government and corporation greenhouse gas emissions, quickly turned violent when dozens of people dressed in black “mixed into the crowd,” set a barricade on fire and broke a bank window, according to The Associated Press.

Police, according to the AP, have arrested at least 106 people Saturday. French officials deployed more than 7,000 officers.

The yellow vests movement began in November 2018 to protest a proposed gas from French President Emmanuel Macron. It later turned into a wider protest on French income inequality.

