DC Comics(NEW YORK) — In celebration of 80 years of Batman, DC Comics is asking you to look to the skies — or buildings — to get a glimpse of the Bat-Signal.

The iconic image of the Batman logo was lit up like a spotlight when Gotham City needed Bruce Wayne to become the Dark Knight and take on the city’s latest threat, and on Saturday night major cities across the globe will likewise honor the caped crusader.

“The Dark Knight has stood as a symbol of determination, bravery and justice to generations of fans,” DC Comics said in a statement. “Since appearing in the pages of ‘Detective Comics #27’ on March 30, 1939, Batman continues to leave his mark in every form of entertainment imaginable.”

The “Batman Bat Tracker” will be visible in New York City, on the former Domino Sugar Factory building in Brooklyn. Other Bat-Signal cities listed by DC include Los Angeles, London and Tokyo.

Bat-signal cities

Berlin at Potsdamer Platz

Barcelona at Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya

Johannesburg at the Leonardo

London at the Senate House

Los Angeles at City Hall

Melbourne at Fed Square

Mexico City at Torre Reforma

Montreal at Complex Dupuis

New York City at Domino Sugar Factory Brooklyn

Paris at Galeries Lafayette

Rome at the Piazza dei Cinquecento

São Paulo at Itaúsa

Tokyo at Shibuya Scramble Crossing

Throughout Batman Day, Warner Bros. and DC Comics hosted sales at comic book stores, 5K runs and more.

For a full list of Batman Day 2019 visit the official Batman Day website.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.