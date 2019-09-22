Happy anniversary, Batman: Bat-Signal lights up city skies to celebrate 80th year
Posted/updated on:
September 21, 2019 at
6:50 pm
DC Comics(NEW YORK) -- In celebration of 80 years of Batman, DC Comics is asking you to look to the skies -- or buildings -- to get a glimpse of the Bat-Signal.
The iconic image of the Batman logo was lit up like a spotlight when Gotham City needed Bruce Wayne to become the Dark Knight and take on the city's latest threat, and on Saturday night major cities across the globe will likewise honor the caped crusader.
"The Dark Knight has stood as a symbol of determination, bravery and justice to generations of fans," DC Comics said in a statement. "Since appearing in the pages of 'Detective Comics #27' on March 30, 1939, Batman continues to leave his mark in every form of entertainment imaginable."
The "Batman Bat Tracker" will be visible in New York City, on the former Domino Sugar Factory building in Brooklyn. Other Bat-Signal cities listed by DC include Los Angeles, London and Tokyo.
Bat-signal cities
Berlin at Potsdamer Platz
Barcelona at Museu Nacional d'Art de Catalunya
Johannesburg at the Leonardo
London at the Senate House
Los Angeles at City Hall
Melbourne at Fed Square
Mexico City at Torre Reforma
Montreal at Complex Dupuis
New York City at Domino Sugar Factory Brooklyn
Paris at Galeries Lafayette
Rome at the Piazza dei Cinquecento
São Paulo at Itaúsa
Tokyo at Shibuya Scramble Crossing
Throughout Batman Day, Warner Bros. and DC Comics hosted sales at comic book stores, 5K runs and more.
For a full list of Batman Day 2019 visit the official Batman Day website.
