TYLER — East Texas native and Tyler Junior College alumnus Bill C. Malone was a key component in creating Ken Burns’ eight-part documentary, “Country Music,” airing this month on PBS. That’s according to a news release from the college. Widely recognized as country music’s senior authority, Malone is an author, musician and noted historian of traditional American musical forms, according to the release. College officials say His groundbreaking 1968 work, “Country Music U.S.A.,” was the first definitive and still stands as the most authoritative academic history on the subject. Burns and his associates credit Malone’s book as their roadmap for crafting the series.

Malone, who was born in Tyler and grew up in Lindale, graduated from TJC in 1954. According to The Apache yearbook from that year, he served as president of TJC’s Alpha Omicron Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa and was a member of the Student Forum and Future Teachers. Malone, a Professor Emeritus of history from Tulane University, and his wife, Bobbie, live in Madison, Wisconsin. He hosts a weekly radio show, “Back to the Country,” on WORT-FM community radio in Madison and performs with Bobbie on mandolin and guitar.