MARSHALL — Renovation work to Marshall’s Memorial City Hall Performance Center is nearing completion. City officials say the project will bring the vision of a state-of-the art performing arts and conference center to a reality. There are still limited opportunities for the public to leave a legacy through various fundraising efforts that include theatre boxes, dedication plaques for theatre seats, and commemorative custom-made benches. The facility was first constructed in 1907 as Marshall City Hall. MCHPC’s premier season will run from October 2019 to April 2020. For more information, visit http://www.memorialcityhall.com or contact or MCHPC manager Glenn Barnhart at 903-934-7992.