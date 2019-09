TYLER – TxDOT is planning another week’s worth of construction and maintenance throughout the Tyler District during the week of Sept. 23. In Wood County, Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR) has rescheduled track maintenance on FM 2422 for 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., Wednesday, September 25. The roadway will be closed at the crossing near Mineola with traffic detoured during this work. Go to https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/048-2019.html for a complete rundown.