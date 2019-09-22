LONGVIEW — This month, state-funded Buckner Project HOPES celebrates its five-year anniversary serving parents in the Longview community and announces it has been approved for another five years of funding. “The year before we received the funding, Gregg County was ranked as the third highest in the state for being at risk of teen pregnancy, early substance abuse, and family violence, including child abuse,” said Project HOPES Director Michelle Heflin in a news release. “Those numbers are a big reason Buckner was awarded the program contract for the counties of Gregg, Upshur, and Harrison.” The program is intended to address child abuse and neglect prevention by focusing on community collaboration in high risk counties. Go to https://www.buckner.org/project-hopes to learn more.