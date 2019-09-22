CONROE (AP) – Authorities say two people died when a small plane crashed during takeoff from an airport north of Houston. Texas Department of Public Safety officials say the pilot and passenger died in the crash Saturday evening of the Cessna A 185F Skywagon. The victims’ identities have not been released. The Federal Aviation Administration said its investigators were at the site of the accident at Conroe-North Houston Regional Airport in Conroe, located about 45 miles north of Houston. The FAA says the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified and will be in charge of the investigation.