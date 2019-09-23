“Fleabag” star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge/FOX(LOS ANGELES) — Here’s the complete list of winners from the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, presented Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Fleabag (Amazon)

Outstanding Drama Series

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Writing for a Comedy Series

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (Amazon)

Director for a Comedy Series

Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag (Amazon)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (Amazon)



Outstanding Reality Competition Series

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Patricia Arquette, The Act (Hulu)

Directing for a Limited Series

Johan Renck, Chernobyl (HBO)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama

Craig Mazin, Chernobyl (HBO)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us (Netflix)

Outstanding Television Movie

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Outstanding Limited Series

Chernobyl (HBO)

Writing for a Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Director for a Variety Series

Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Writing for a Drama Series

Jesse Armstrong, Succession (HBO)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Porter, Pose (FX)

Directing for Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark (Netflix)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve (BBC)

