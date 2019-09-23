Today is Monday September 23, 2019
Primetime Emmys 2019 — The winners

Posted/updated on: September 23, 2019 at 12:19 am
“Fleabag” star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge/FOX(LOS ANGELES) — Here’s the complete list of winners from the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, presented Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles:

Outstanding Comedy Series
Fleabag (Amazon)

Outstanding Drama Series
Game of Thrones (HBO)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Writing for a Comedy Series
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (Amazon)

Director for a Comedy Series
Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag (Amazon)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (Amazon)

Outstanding Reality Competition Series
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Patricia Arquette, The Act (Hulu)

Directing for a Limited Series
Johan Renck, Chernobyl (HBO)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama
Craig Mazin, Chernobyl (HBO)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us (Netflix)

Outstanding Television Movie
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Outstanding Limited Series
Chernobyl (HBO)

Writing for a Variety Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Director for a Variety Series
Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Writing for a Drama Series
Jesse Armstrong, Succession (HBO)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Billy Porter, Pose (FX)

Directing for Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark (Netflix)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie ComerKilling Eve (BBC)

