Trial Begins for Ex-Dallas Cop who Shot Neighbor in His Home

Posted/updated on: September 23, 2019 at 4:19 am
DALLAS (AP) – Opening statements are set to begin in the murder trial of a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man in his Dallas apartment. Amber Guyger is expected in a Dallas court Monday morning, where she will stand trial for the killing of 26-year-old Botham Jean last year. The case has attracted intense national scrutiny for its strange circumstances and as one in a chain of shootings of black men by white police officers. Guyger was fired after Jean’s death. Lawyers for Guyger are likely to argue she fired in self-defense based on the mistaken belief that she was in her own apartment and Jean was a burglar. A jury will decide whether 31-year-old Guyger committed murder, a lesser offense such as manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide, or no crime at all.

