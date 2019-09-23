Today is Monday September 23, 2019
Watch now: Aaron Paul in the trailer for the ‘Breaking Bad’ movie ‘El Camino’

Posted/updated on: September 23, 2019 at 8:04 am
Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — The long-awaited trailer for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie dropped Sunday night during the Emmys, relieving a six-year inch for fans of the series. 

The trailer, which opens with Aaron Paul’s character, Jesse Pinkman, listening to a news report of Walter White’s demise, gives fans a look at was he’s up to following his escape from captivity during the final episode of Breaking Bad

Charles Baker and Matt Jones will reprise their Breaking Bad roles as Skinny Pete and Badger, respectively.  El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie arrives October 11 on Netflix.

