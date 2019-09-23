HENDERSON COUNTY — A vehicle theft report lands an East Texas man in jail. According to the Henderson County Sheriff, a deputy was responding to a report of of someone possibly stripping a stolen vehicle in the Payne Springs area Sunday. The deputy was able to confirm that the vehicle had been reported stolen earlier that day. Joshua Rhodes, of Gun Barrel City, was arrest for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was booked into the Henderson County Jail. The vehicle was released back to the owner.