ABC News(NEW YORK) -- As we continue through the peak month of Hurricane Season, both the Atlantic and Eastern Pacific Oceans are active with tropical cyclones. Currently there are three tropical cyclones in the Atlantic Ocean, including a newly formed tropical depression all the way near Africa and none of the cyclones that are near land mass are forecast to become hurricanes at the moment. Tropical Storm Karen is struggling Monday morning due to the moderate wind shear. It is currently a minimal Tropical Storm with winds at only 40 mph. Tropical Storm Karen is also not forecast to strengthen before it moves near or over Puerto Rico sometime Tuesday afternoon. There is a Tropical Storm Warning for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands meaning the biggest threat with Karen will not be strong winds but rather heavy rain and a threat for flash flooding with some areas of the island possibly seeing up to 6 inches of rain. After Puerto Rico, however, most models slow down the storm with some models moving it east towards the Bahamas and other models moving it east away from the U.S. and the Bahamas. The path is yet to be determined. Tropical Storm Jerry on Monday morning has winds of 65 mph and is not forecast to strengthen much. It should move just north of Bermuda where a Tropical Storm Watch has been issued. The biggest threat for Bermuda will be some gusty winds of up to 50 to 60 mph and up to 3 inches of rain. Elsewhere, some of the tropical moisture from former Tropical Storm Lorena in the Pacific Ocean and storm systems in the Southwest U.S. will combine Monday to bring severe storms to Arizona including damaging winds, some hail and even a slight chance for tornadoes. There is also a possibility for flash flooding in the Phoenix metropolitan area.

Multiple storms active in the Atlantic, Pacific as peak hurricane season continues

Posted/updated on: September 23, 2019 at 7:58 am

