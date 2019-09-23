Disney(LOS ANGELES) — Walt Disney Animation Studios has released the first full-length trailer for Frozen 2 Monday morning, and it promises to take Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven into uncharted territory.

The trailer teases the existence of the mysterious territories beyond their home of Arendelle: an Enchanted Forest and dark seas that are home to a mysterious tribe of people called the Northuldra, as well as a power that could threaten the heroes’ home.

The mysteries of the uncharted territory seem linked to Elsa’s powers, but that may not be enough to stop the menaces beyond Arendelle’s borders.

The visuals are stunning, with no shortage of magic and mythological creatures, from winged water horses to fearsome stone creatures shown storming through the Enchanted Forest.

Frozen 2 stars the voices of returning cast members Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, as well as Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Alfred Molina, Martha Plimpton, Jason Ritter, and Rachel Matthews.

The sequel, directed by the original’s Academy Award-winning team of Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, opens on Nov. 22, 2019.

