Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Ava DuVernay had plenty to rejoice about after her When They See Us star Jharrel Jerome took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series on Sunday night. To honor the young actor, DuVernay tweeted an heartfelt message, saying his accomplishment went further than just the Emmy.

“Congratulations to our very own @JharrelJerome!,” she tweeted. “Felt sooooo good to see you up there representing for all 179 actors and 312 crew members. But most of all for #Exonerated5 and our King, @koreykingwise! You deserve this moment! Onward! #Emmy2019.”

A previously reported, King was one of the five black teens who were wrongly convicted in 1990 of brutally raping a woman while she was jogging in New York’s Central Park. When They See Us documents each teen beginning in spring 1989, when they were first questioned, to 2014, when they were ultimately exonerated.

Last night, DuVernay made good on her promise and took all five men — Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Wise — as her guests to the Emmys last night. When Wise took to the podium to accept his trophy, he gave a shout out to the men, who victoriously stood up from their seats to send the love back.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.