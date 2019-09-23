Tube-fed babies make for the most incredible ‘fed is best’ photo shoot
Posted/updated on:
September 23, 2019
12:12 pm
FILE - vernonwiley/iStock(SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn.) -- When photographer Anna Poteet put out a model call on her Facebook page for a "fed is best"-themed photo shoot, she thought she'd get a mix of moms and babies.
"The idea was to gather moms together and show the world that no matter how your baby is fed, whether ... breastfed, formula-fed, tube-fed, you should be accepted and just kind of breaking through some of the negative things that are included when 'mom-shaming' takes place," Poteet told Good Morning America.
What she got was three moms and three babies, all of whom use a tube for feeding.
"Feeding was something I recently became passionate about, as my almost four-month-old has had troubles of his own eating and gaining weight. Additionally, one of my very best friends who participated in the shoot has a child who just got his tube."
