TYLER — A group of cyclist is riding this week from Tyler to Corpus Christi, to change lives. According to our news partner KETK, 114,000 people are awaiting an organ donation, 10,000 of those are in Texas. To help bring those numbers down, a group of bicyclist will spend the week riding for organ donations. On Sunday, riders arrived at Tyler Christian Fellowship. The 11 travelers are each carrying a name on their back, representing someone whose life was changed by a donation.

The bike tour is a week-long ride.

2019 ROUTE:

Sunday, September 22: Kickoff in Tyler, Rides to Corsicana

Monday, September 23: Team rides from Corsicana to Waco

Tuesday, September 24: Team rides from Waco to College Station

Wednesday, September 25: Team rides from College Station to Katy

Thursday, September 26: Team rides from Katy to Victoria

Friday, September 27: Team rides from Victoria to Corpus Christi for the Finale event