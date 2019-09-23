LONGVIEW — An officer involved shooting happened in Longview late Sunday night involving a Longview Police Officer. The incident happened after the officer originally conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the parking lot of the Sunset Motel on W. Marshall Avenue. The officer removed two people from the vehicle, and then a 3rd man attempted to pull away from the scene. The driver did not follow the officers commands to stop. The vehicle was driven in the direction of the officer and the officer fired at the vehicle. The driver fled the scene and another fled on foot. Police are presently searching for the vehicle and the suspects that left the scene.

The car is a black Nissan Altima TX License Plate #KTV-6990. Police encourage anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Terry Davis at 903-237-1199 or Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-7867. The Texas Rangers are currently investigating this officer involved shooting. The officer involved in this shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.