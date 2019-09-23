Police investigating nearly $350K in jewelry thefts for two Trump Tower residents

Posted/updated on: September 23, 2019 at 2:47 pm

iStock(NEW YORK) -- The New York City Police Department is investigating two pricey jewelry thefts from residents of Trump Tower while they were on vacation.



A 33-year-old woman told police that $117,000 in jewelry was stolen when she was away between Sept. 4 and Sept. 10, ABC New York station WABC-TV reported. The item was a Graff diamond bracelet. She lived on the 59th floor, according to The New York Times.



Another resident, a 69-year-old woman, said about $230,000 in jewelry went missing between June 21 and Sept. 9. This included a Harry Winston diamond bracelet, another bracelet, ring and necklace -- all with diamonds and sapphires -- and a pair of diamond and emerald earrings.



The pieces were all in a drawer in her closet on the 42nd floor, according to the Times.



Both women said they noticed the jewelry was missing when they returned home from vacation. There was no sign of a break-in at either apartment.



It is unclear whether one person is responsible for the thefts or if there is more than one suspect. The NYPD Major Case Squad is investigating.



Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back