TYLER — City of Tyler Managing Director, Heather Nick, AICP, has been elected president-elect of the American Planning Association (APA) Texas Chapter. She is an award-winning planner with more than 15 years of performance. Nick is a certified planner and holds a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Texas at Tyler. She also graduated from UT-Tyler summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in sociology. Nick received two associates degrees in Computer-Aided Drafting and Design as well as in Information Systems from Tyler Junior College. Texas is the 3rd largest chapter and Texas benefits approximately 2,600 members. The APA is the world’s largest planning organization with 45,000 members from over 100 countries. Nick will begin her two-year term as President-Elect on Nov. 8, 2019. Afterwards, she will serve an additional two-year session as President of the APA Texas Chapter.