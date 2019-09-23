PALESTINE — The Palestine Public Library will be having a large sale this week at the Book Sale Room inside the Palestine Mall. All proceeds benefit the Palestine Public Library. The special sale is this Friday from 3 to 6 pm and Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm. The library says they will have thousands of books on sale from $2.00 for hardbacks to ten cents for small romance novels.

There will also be Coffee table books and sets at a slightly higher price point. Many DVD’s, CD’s, VHS’s and audio books will also be made available. For more information or to donate books for the sale call 903-724-3195 or email bonniejw@hotmail.com