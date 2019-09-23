iStock(PHILADELPHIA) — A girl’s adorable interaction with the Philadelphia Flyers mascot, Gritty, is delighting nearly 400,000 sports fans on Twitter.

Cailin Ryan attended the Sept. 19 hockey game where she met Gritty. The 8-year-old was dressed in a costume handmade by her mom, Patty Ryan.

“She loves the Flyers and she saw Gritty and instantly fell in love with him,” Ryan told “Good Morning America.” “I love [the video] because just for an entire year all my daughter has asked to do was meet Gritty.”

Philly-resident and fellow Flyers fan Rebecca Werez captured the moment when Cailin met and danced with Gritty.

Werez shared it on her Twitter page where it was quickly shared by major sports outlets, she told Good Morning America.

“The Flyers were the first to share it and I didn’t think much of it,” Werez said. “Then my phone started blowing up. It was a special, fun little moment.”

Cailin’s mom said she’s enjoying her newfound fame.

