DALLAS (AP) – The police force partner of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger acknowledged that they had a sexual relationship and exchanged sexually explicit text messages and photos with her the day she shot Botham Jean. However, Martin Rivera denied making plans to rendezvous with Guyger later that night, as prosecutors suggest. Prosecutors contend Guyger was distracted by a telephone conversation with Rivera when she mistook Jean’s apartment for hers and entered, believed him to be an intruder and shot him. Prosecutors questioned Rivera extensively about a 16-minute phone conversation he had with Guyger as she headed to her apartment that night in September 2018.

Asked what it was about, he said he believes it was mostly about police work but his memory of the call was hazy. Again, however, he denied that it involved plans to see Guyger later that evening. Prosecutors said that after Guyger shot Jean, she deleted the logs of her text exchanges with Rivera from her cellphone. Rivera said he didn’t not know why she had done this but acknowledged having done the same as well.