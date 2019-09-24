Today is Tuesday September 24, 2019
Posted/updated on: September 24, 2019 at 7:12 am
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A state district court judge on Monday stood by a decision that allows access to New Mexico’s medical marijuana program by people who live outside the state, over the objections of state health regulators. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said through a spokeswoman that the state would appeal the final decision from Judge Bryan Biedscheid to a higher court, while seeking a court stay to avoid issuing more medical cannabis credentials to nonresidents. State health officials say that lawmakers unintentionally dropped a residency requirement from the state medical marijuana statute, but Biedscheid said the amended law now clearly allows nonresidents to participate in the cannabis program. Texas limits the psychoactive ingredient THC in its medical marijuana.

