SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple will continue manufacturing its Mac Pro computers in Texas after the Trump administration approved its request to waive tariffs on certain parts imported from China. The commitment announced Monday clears up several months of uncertainty while Apple mulled shifting production of the Mac Pro from an Austin, Texas, plant where it has been assembling the high-end computer since 2013. In late June, The Wall Street Journal reported Apple was on the verge of shifting the Mac Pro’s assembly line to a factory near Shanghai. But Apple apparently had a change of heart after the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative agreed to waive tariffs on the Mac Pro parts made in China. Apple is deeply rooted in Austin, where it has built its second largest campus outside its Cupertino, California, headquarters. The company says about 6,000 of its employees currently work in Austin and it has plans to create another 5,000 jobs as part of a $1 billion expansion announced last year.