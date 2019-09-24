omersukrugoksu/iStock(CAPE TOWN, South Africa) -- Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, joined surfers in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday to talk about mental health, revealing they both end their day with meditation. Harry and Meghan started their second day in South Africa in a welcome circle on Monwabisi Beach with Waves for Change, a charity that teaches local kids about mind and body therapy through surfing. The parents of nearly 5-month-old Archie also took part in a team-building activity that saw them on their feet and dancing, just like they did on day one of their South Africa tour in Nyonga. Talking about mental health remains a top priority for Meghan and Harry, who launched the Heads Together mental health initiative in 2016 with Prince William and Kate. Harry and Meghan's beach event in South Africa was similar to one they did in Australia, during their first official tour as a married couple, where they joined locals on Bondi Beach to talk about mental health. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stopped Tuesday during their Waves for Change event to talk to reporters about mental health, saying the most important thing is to get people to talk about it. “You see that no matter where you are in the world, if you’re a small community or a township, if you’re in a big city, it’s that everyone is dealing with a different version of the same thing," said Meghan. "Globally I think there’s a bit of a consciousness crisis, and so the fact we’re able to be here together to see on the ground so much good work that’s being done, just because people are willing to talk to each other about it and someone’s willing to listen is huge." “And that can apply to being here, certainly can apply to being in London, L.A. – doesn’t matter where you are we’re all sort of trying to power through and find some optimism," she said. During their beach visit, Harry and Meghan also stopped by The Lunchbox Fund, one of the charities the couple asked fans to donate to in lieu of baby gifts for Archie. Up next for the couple on day two of their 10-day South Africa tour? Harry will travel solo to Seal Island with officers from the City of Cape Town Marine Unit (MPU), to learn about their role in combating illegal wildlife trade locally. He and Meghan will reunite later in the day to visit Auwai Msoque, the oldest mosque in South Africa, and visit the Bo Kaap area to mark South Africa's Heritage Day. The couple will end their day at a reception with young leaders at the residence of the British High Commissioner. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Prince Harry, Meghan dance with surfers, talk mental health in South Africa

Posted/updated on: September 24, 2019 at 7:32 am

omersukrugoksu/iStock(CAPE TOWN, South Africa) -- Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, joined surfers in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday to talk about mental health, revealing they both end their day with meditation.



Harry and Meghan started their second day in South Africa in a welcome circle on Monwabisi Beach with Waves for Change, a charity that teaches local kids about mind and body therapy through surfing.



The parents of nearly 5-month-old Archie also took part in a team-building activity that saw them on their feet and dancing, just like they did on day one of their South Africa tour in Nyonga.



Talking about mental health remains a top priority for Meghan and Harry, who launched the Heads Together mental health initiative in 2016 with Prince William and Kate.



Harry and Meghan's beach event in South Africa was similar to one they did in Australia, during their first official tour as a married couple, where they joined locals on Bondi Beach to talk about mental health.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stopped Tuesday during their Waves for Change event to talk to reporters about mental health, saying the most important thing is to get people to talk about it.



“You see that no matter where you are in the world, if you’re a small community or a township, if you’re in a big city, it’s that everyone is dealing with a different version of the same thing," said Meghan. "Globally I think there’s a bit of a consciousness crisis, and so the fact we’re able to be here together to see on the ground so much good work that’s being done, just because people are willing to talk to each other about it and someone’s willing to listen is huge."



“And that can apply to being here, certainly can apply to being in London, L.A. – doesn’t matter where you are we’re all sort of trying to power through and find some optimism," she said.



During their beach visit, Harry and Meghan also stopped by The Lunchbox Fund, one of the charities the couple asked fans to donate to in lieu of baby gifts for Archie.



Up next for the couple on day two of their 10-day South Africa tour? Harry will travel solo to Seal Island with officers from the City of Cape Town Marine Unit (MPU), to learn about their role in combating illegal wildlife trade locally.



He and Meghan will reunite later in the day to visit Auwai Msoque, the oldest mosque in South Africa, and visit the Bo Kaap area to mark South Africa's Heritage Day.



The couple will end their day at a reception with young leaders at the residence of the British High Commissioner.



