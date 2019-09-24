ANDERSON COUNTY — An Anderson County family was in court yesterday following an earlier discovery of 23 dead horses and other livestock on their 240-acre ranch. According to our news partner KETK, Monday’s hearing would decide if the 95 surviving animals would be awarded back to the Dear family or remain in the custody of the state. The Dear family says it was confusion between them and a hired fencing contractor accidentally locked the animals from a water source at the vacant home.

The result of the hearing found the living animals awarded to the state. The Dear family will pay for the storage and veterinarian care of the animals until they are auctioned off by the state. The Dear family plans to appeal the ruling.