The newest class of New York City firefighters includes a group following tracks laid by their parents 18 years ago.

Of the 301 probationary firefighters who graduated Tuesday from the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) training academy, 13 are children of firefighters who died at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. Six are sons of firefighters or police officers who died of 9/11-related illnesses.

“They are honoring their fallen loved ones,” Fire Commissioner Dan Nigro said. “They are continuing their family’s legacy of service and they are making all of us immensely proud.”

There had never been a probationary class filled with as many children of 9/11 victims, Nigro said.

“These legacies are no longer children dreaming of the careers their fathers loved and of serving in the world’s greatest fire department,” Nigro said. “Today, they fully achieved their dreams.”

