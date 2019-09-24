TYLER — The Junior League of Tyler has announced that the matriarch of the Robertson family, known as “Miss Kay,” will be a keynote speaker at this year’s 41st annual Mistletoe & Magic Holiday Event. Marsha Kay Robertson, one of the stars of “Duck Dynasty,” is the author of several published popular cookbooks, and is grandmother to sixteen children. Tickets are on sale now for the occasion set for December 6th at Harvey Convention Center. More details available by clicking the link. https://www.juniorleagueoftyler.org/mistletoe-magic/