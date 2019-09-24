Michael Becker/Facebook Watch(LOS ANGELES) — On the latest episode of their Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith reveal that they had to step in when their son Jaden experienced a dramatic weight loss.

“Will and I had a bit of an intervention with Jaden because he’s a vegan now, but we realized he wasn’t getting enough protein,” said Jada. “So he was wasting away. He just looked drained, he was just depleted, he wasn’t getting the nutrients.”

“He had the dark circles under his eyes, there was even a little grayness to his skin,” Will added. “We got really nervous, but [he is] definitely looking better now.”

Jaden then shared he’s current a vegetarian, not a vegan..

“I’m vegetarian, I have tried to eat vegan meals,” he said. “I’ll go vegan for a week or so but for the past year I’ve been vegetarian. But everything else you guys are saying is right.”

However, while Jaden’s healthy focus led to him dropping some major weight, his father Will admits that after a vacation spent binging on muffins, his weight ballooned to over 225 lbs.

“I would wake up in the morning … and I would have like four muffins,” he recalled. “Then for lunch I would have like, a Moscow mule. That was pretty much my routine for the 10 days…I would wake up, eat five muffins, and then go to sleep!”