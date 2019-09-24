Ben Rothstein/Netflix – © 2018 Vinton Productions. All rights reserved. (LOS ANGELES) — Jesse Pinkman is back.

The brand new trailer for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie gives us more information about the beloved Breaking Bad character, as Aaron Paul returns to the pottymouthed role that earned him four Emmys.

Written and directed by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, the spinoff focuses on Pinkman’s life after his dramatic escape from the trunk of an El Camino.

While his character was rescued by Bryan Cranston’s Walter White in the acclaimed drama’s finale, the new trailer shows the literal and figurative scars of what Jesse endured at the hands of a white supremacist gang who forced him to cook meth for them.

The trailer shows glimpses of Jesse’s life on the run, his reunion with his crew, including Skinny Pete — who is haunted by what Jesse looks like after his escape — and an attempt to dig up the cash that White buried in the desert at the end of the AMC series.

Paul only says one word in the entire clip.

“You ready?” someone asks him offscreen.

“Yeah,” Jesse says, cracking a smile.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie debuts on Netflix October 11.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.