GILMER –The City of Gilmer will discuss passing an ordinance outlawing abortion Tuesday night. According to our news partner KETK, the city council meets Tuesday night and the abortion ordinance is listed on the agenda. The East Texas Right to Life director Mark Lee Dickson celebrated the city of Teneha on social media Monday night, following their decision to become the latest community to unanimously declare itself a “sanctuary city for the unborn.”

Waskom was the first to pass the ordinance into law in June. As of now, none of the cities that have passed ordinances, including Gilmer, that have abortion clinics inside the city limits. The Lilith Fund for Reproductive Equity put up billboards on I-20 outside of Waskom to protest the decision. The sign reads “Abortion is Freedom.” On social media, the group wrote: “Abortion is still legal in Waskom, every city in Texas, and in all 50 states. No publicity stunt will ever change that.” As of now, none of the cities that have passed the ordinances have faced court challenges. They would violate the Supreme Court’s 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision that permits abortion in the United States.