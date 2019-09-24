Amour Vert teams with Thredup to encourage more fashionistas to recycle

Amour Vert(NEW YORK) -- Fashion retailer Amour Vert has partnered with resale platform Thredup to create an easy way for shoppers to recycle unwanted clothing.



In a tweet from Sept. 21, Amour Vert announced the partnership and provided a link for more details. Through the partnership, Amour Vert will provide a shopping credit to customers who send back unwanted apparel.



That clothing, in turn, will be sent to Thredup and sold, reused and responsibly recycled -- giving people a sustainable option of getting rid of unwanted clothes instead of just tossing them out.



Selling or donating an existing garment extends its life by an average of 2.2 years and reduces its carbon, waste and water footprints by 82%, according to research by Wrap UK.



Amour Vert will also send customers its Closet Clean Out Kit to make the process more seamless.



Thredup has also joined forces with celebrities including actress Olivia Wilde to launch a secondhand capsule collection that includes over 4,000 unique items in sizes XS - 3X.



There have been similar sustainability initiatives launched by other retailers this year and more brands continue to catch on. For instance, earlier this year fashion brand Reformation announced its sustainable line of Ref Shoes.



Luxury retailer Ralph Lauren debuted the Earth Polo shirt this past April. The shirt is made from an average of 12 plastic bottles and dyed with a waterless process. Ralph Lauren has also committed to removing 170 million plastic bottles from landfills and oceans by 2025.



