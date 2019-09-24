eyewave/iStock(NEW YORK) — Nissan is recalling approximately 1.23 million vehicles worldwide because of a possible defect with its rear view cameras.

The recall affects the following Nissan vehicles from model years 2018 and 2019: Altima, LEAF, Murano, Sentra, Versa Note, Versa Sedan, GT-R, Kicks, Rogue, Rogue Sport, Murano, Pathfinder, Frontier, Titan, NV, NV200 and Taxi. The following Infiniti vehicles from 2018 and 2019 are also affected: Q50, Q60, Q70, QX30, QX50, QX60 and QX80.

In a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the automaker says “on affected vehicles, a driver may potentially adjust the rear view camera and display settings to the degree that the image is no longer visible, and the system will retain those settings at the next backing event.”

This means the display would go blank when the vehicle is restarted and put into reverse, leading to an increase risk of an accident.

Nissan said it is “developing a plan for the implementation of software updates for all affected vehicles.”

