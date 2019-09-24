WH considering allowing whistleblower to cooperate with congressional investigation

Posted/updated on: September 24, 2019 at 8:18 pm

tupungato/iStock(WASHINGTON) -- Sources close to President Donald Trump confirm to ABC News that the White House is considering allowing the whistleblower who filed a complaint regarding Trump's call with the leader of Ukraine, to cooperate with Congress' inquiry into the matter.



For the last week, House Democrats, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have demanded that the Trump Administration release the complaint that was filed by the whistleblower after that July phone call. The complaint, which has been classified, is undergoing a declassification process to be shared with Congress, according to sources familiar with the matter.



The news comes just hours after Pelosi announced the start of an "official impeachment inquiry.”



“We applaud the decision to release the whistleblower complaint as it establishes that, ultimately, the lawful whistleblower disclosure process can work. We await the release of the complaint in its totality," Andrew Bakaj, an attorney representing the whistleblower said in a statement on Tuesday evening.



The White House is slated to release a transcript of the two leaders’ phone call at some point on Wednesday. It will come just one day prior to the acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testifying before two congressional committees where he will be asked about the matter.



"I am committed to protecting whistleblowers and ensuring every complaint is handled appropriately. I look forward to continuing to work with the Administration and Congress to find a resolution regarding this important matter," Maguire said in a statement.



