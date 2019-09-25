GILMER — Gilmer City Council voted to declare the East Texas town a Safe Haven for the Unborn on Tuesday, September 24. In a 4-1 vote, the city passed the ordinance, which bans abortions at all stages within city limits and prohibits abortion businesses from setting up shop within the town. Gilmer is now the sixth city in Texas to pass such an ordinance, following in the footsteps of Waskom in June and Omaha and Naples earlier this month. With a population of nearly 5,000, Gilmer became the largest Texas jurisdiction to take such a stand.