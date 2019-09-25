Josie_Desmarais/iStock(NEW YORK) -- Juul's CEO stepped down on Wednesday following backlash against the e-cigarette company's marketing practices and a wave of illnesses linked to vaping in recent weeks. Kevin Burns will be replaced by K.C. Crosthwaite, an executive from Altria, which owns a major stake in Juul. Juul said it does not plan to fight the Trump administration's flavored e-cigarette ban and will suspend broadcast, print and digital advertising efforts in the U.S. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Juul CEO steps down amid vaping controversy

Posted/updated on: September 25, 2019 at 7:47 am

