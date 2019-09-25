Wolterk/iStock(NEW YORK) -- For the first time, Mattel, the maker of Barbie, has unveiled a gender-fluid doll that keeps "labels out." On Wednesday, the brand announced the launch of Creatable World -- a customizable doll kit allowing kids to create their own toys. The kit includes one doll, two hairstyles and different outfits. “Toys are a reflection of culture and as the world continues to celebrate the positive impact of inclusivity, we felt it was time to create a doll line free of labels,” Kim Culmone, senior vice president of Mattel Fashion Doll Design, said in a press release. Culmone said Mattel's research found that kids did not want their toys dictated "by gender norms." "This line allows all kids to express themselves freely which is why it resonates so strongly with them. We’re hopeful Creatable World will encourage people to think more broadly about how all kids can benefit from doll play," she said. This isn't the first time Mattel has aimed for inclusivity. In February, the American toy company announced it's adding dolls with braided hair texture, a new body type and Barbies that reflect permanent physical disabilities. The Creatable World kit, priced at $30, also includes accessories and wigs to style the doll with short or long hair. Each box comes with both a skirt and pants. Major retailers like Amazon, Target and Walmart are now carrying the line. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Mattel, the maker of Barbie, debuts first-ever gender-neutral doll

Posted/updated on: September 25, 2019 at 7:27 am

Wolterk/iStock(NEW YORK) -- For the first time, Mattel, the maker of Barbie, has unveiled a gender-fluid doll that keeps "labels out."



On Wednesday, the brand announced the launch of Creatable World -- a customizable doll kit allowing kids to create their own toys. The kit includes one doll, two hairstyles and different outfits.



“Toys are a reflection of culture and as the world continues to celebrate the positive impact of inclusivity, we felt it was time to create a doll line free of labels,” Kim Culmone, senior vice president of Mattel Fashion Doll Design, said in a press release.



Culmone said Mattel's research found that kids did not want their toys dictated "by gender norms."



"This line allows all kids to express themselves freely which is why it resonates so strongly with them. We’re hopeful Creatable World will encourage people to think more broadly about how all kids can benefit from doll play," she said.



This isn't the first time Mattel has aimed for inclusivity. In February, the American toy company announced it's adding dolls with braided hair texture, a new body type and Barbies that reflect permanent physical disabilities.



The Creatable World kit, priced at $30, also includes accessories and wigs to style the doll with short or long hair. Each box comes with both a skirt and pants.



Major retailers like Amazon, Target and Walmart are now carrying the line.



