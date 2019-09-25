Josie_Desmarais/iStock(NEW YORK) — JUUL Labs CEO Kevin Burns announced Wednesday he is stepping down from his position.

The changeup comes as the company is under fire over e-cigarette marketing.

JUUL says K.C. Crosthwaite will take Burns’ place as the new CEO, effective immediately. The company says Crosthwaite “brings over two decades of global operational, management, stakeholder and regulatory engagement experience.”

“Working at JUUL Labs has been an honor and I still believe the company’s mission of eliminating combustible cigarettes is vitally important,” Burns said in a statement. “I am very proud of my team’s efforts to lead the industry toward much needed category-wide action to tackle underage usage of these products, which are intended for adult smokers only.”

“I am grateful to be able to confidently hand the reins to someone with K.C.’s skill set, which is well-suited to the next phase of the company’s journey,” Burns added.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.